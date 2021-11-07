Chris Wondolowski

San Jose's Wondolowski Scores Final Goal in 1-1 Tie, Retires

By The Associated Press

FILE: Chris Wondolowski #8 of the San Jose Earthquakes during a game between San Jose Earthquakes and Seattle Sounders FC at PayPal Park on May 12, 2021 in San Jose, California.
Chris Wondolowski scored his 171st and final career goal on Sunday night to help the San Jose Earthquakes tie 1-1 with FC Dallas.

The all-time MLS goals leader retired after the game, finishing a 17-season career. Wondolowski, 38, put away a one-touch shot from near the penalty spot off a low cross played by Marcos López to give San Jose (10-13-10) a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute. He scored five goals in his final season.

Neither team is playoff-bound.

San Jose had 59.6% possession and outshot Dallas (7-15-11) 26-7.

Jáder Obrian, a 26-year-old Colombian in his first MLS season, scored his ninth goal to make it 1-1 in the 42nd minute. Jesús Ferreira played a clearance of a San Jose corner kick and Obrian outraced Earthquakes defenders to ball before beating goalkeeper Daniel Vega, who came off his line, with a roller inside the post.

Jimmy Maurer had six saves for Dallas.

