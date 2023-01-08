Seahawks' Jason Myers Gets Redemption, Drills Game-Winning Field Goal in Playoff Hunt

By Sanjesh Singh

Seahawks’ Myers gets redemption, drills game-winning FG in playoff hunt originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Seattle Seahawks were a 46-yard field goal away from getting closer to the playoffs.

Then they heard the infamous doink.

Jason Myers’ potential game-winning field goal as time expired in regulation drifted right before hitting the right post and missing. 

It marked Myers’ third miss of the season, as he was 30-for-32 (93.7%) prior to the game’s start. He converted three field goals during the contest, which were from 37 yards, 36 yards and 22 yards out before the crucial miss. 

The game then went to overtime, with the Seahawks needing a win against the Los Angeles Rams and a Green Bay Packers loss to the Detroit Lions to grab the NFC’s No. 7 seed. 

Myers then had a shot at redemption, a 32-yarder with 4:38 left in overtime, and he left no doubt. 

The Seahawks’ win eliminated Detroit from the playoff hunt, but Seattle will hope the Lions can pull off a road upset against Aaron Rodgers and Co. 

