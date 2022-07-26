NFL

Seahawks RB Chris Carson Retires With Lingering Neck Injury

Seattle reportedly will release the 27-year-old tailback who will be able to recoup money through injury protection benefits

By Steve Coulter

Chris Carson retires after five NFL seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson reportedly will retire after five NFL seasons.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the news, and said Carson was calling it a career after battling a neck injury that cost him most of the 2021 NFL season.

Seattle plans to release the 27-year-old tailback under a failed physical designation, according to Rapoport.

Under the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, Carson will be able to recoup millions in injury protection benefits.

Rapoport added in his report that Carson won't make an official retirement announcement in case "his neck dramatically improves."

Carson, who played at Oklahoma State in college, was drafted in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Over five years in Seattle, he started 48 of the 49 games he played in -- rushing for a career 3,502 yards and 24 touchdowns. He went over 1,000 yards rushing in the 2018 and 2019 NFL seasons.

NFLSeattle SeahawksChris Carson
