Seahawks Twitter Account Trolls 49ers, NFC West Rivals After Week 1 Losses

Seahawks troll 49ers, NFC West with tweet after winless start originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

For at least 24 hours, the Seattle Seahawks are in first place in the NFC West.

They should enjoy it while it lasts.

Following the Los Angeles Rams' loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, the 49ers' loss to the Chicago Bears Sunday morning and the Arizona Cardinals' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday afternoon in Week 1, the Seahawks -- who face off against the Denver Broncos on Monday night in Seattle -- are alone atop the division. The team's Twitter account wasted no time taking a victory lap.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

With Seattle trading quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in the offseason, the Seahawks aren't expected to be very good this season, and likely will find themselves at the very bottom of the division sooner rather than later.

After the 49ers' 19-10 loss to the Bears on Sunday, San Francisco will look to turn things around against, you guessed it ... the Seahawks in Week 2 at Levis Stadium.