See Star Athletes‘ Looks at the 2022 Met Gala Event

The Met Gala has returned to its rightful place on the calendar as it usually takes place on the first Monday of May. Last year's event was postponed due to COVID-19 and took place in September, but 2022's gala kicked off on Monday evening.

Some of the greatest athletes turned out to the grandest fashion event in New York in their most fabulous ensembles.

Last year's theme of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" will continue this year with "An Anthology of Fashion." It celebrates the "Gilded Era," which focuses on the evolution of fashion in the United States.

As always, the event looks to raise funds for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here's a look at some of the looks from part two of the Met Gala exhibition:

Chloe Kim

No board in sight, but we’re definitely not bored! @ChloeKim glides up the #MetGala red carpet flawlessly. pic.twitter.com/TOb2CIv79p — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) May 2, 2022

After making history as the first woman to win two gold medals in halfpipe at the 2022 Beijing Games, Kim continues to shine. She glowingly made her Met Gala debut in a beautiful tulle ballgown, which featured red feathers that blended with the gala's red carpeted steps.

Eileen Gu

Gu was one of the biggest stars at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, claiming three freeskiing medals. She returned to the Met Gala for the second time wearing a full leather archival piece by Louis Vuitton.

Venus Williams

Williams decided to take a more subtle approach to this year's Gilded theme in a sleek black suit by "Chloe." The tennis legend accessorized her outfit with a beautiful necklace piece and a pair of black sunglasses.

Russell Westbrook

Making an appearance at the #MetGala tonight:



Russell Westbrook 🎩 pic.twitter.com/0FRTxA0PIN — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 3, 2022

Westbrook is no stranger to eclectic fashion choices, which is usually on full display throughout the NBA season. The Los Angeles Lakers star returned to the Met Gala with an on theme look that was accessorized with a perfect top hat.

Odell Beckham Jr.

The Los Angeles Rams ended the 2021 season as NFL champions and OBJ was sure to continue the celebration as he attended the 2022 Met Gala in style. He added that at next year's Met event, he'll be sure to bring his championship ring along with him.