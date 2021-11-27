Senators' Brady Tkachuk Claims Kings' Brendan Lemieux Bit His Hand in Scuffle

Senators' Brady Tkachuk claims Kings' Brendan Lemieux bit hand originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The game of hockey is not for the faint of heart. There's teeth that gets knocked out, lips that get cut from sticks, broken noses from fights.

What doesn't normally happen is biting. That is until Saturday night.

In the Los Angeles Kings game against the Ottawa Senators, things got feisty late in the third period. Kings forward Brendan Lemieux got tied up with Senators captain Brady Tkachuk and the two ended up dropping the gloves.

Great camera view for Brady Tkachuk vs Brendan Lemieux. Tkachuk gets up saying Lemieux bit him pic.twitter.com/qKdahHWrhI — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) November 28, 2021

The tussle seemed as civil as a tussle can be. The two wrapped each other up and took each other to the ground.

That is until Tkachuk got up, clearly upset, and began pointing at his hand to the officials, claiming that Lemieux had bitten him while the two were wrapped up together.

Brady Tkachuk claims Brendan Lemieux bit him. 😳



Lemieux given a 5-minute major and is ejected for biting.#NHL #Senators pic.twitter.com/XRCjTTnfVe — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) November 28, 2021

Both received double minor penalties for roughing, but Lemieux was also given a 10-minute match penalty that ended his night.

It's safe to say Tkachuk was not happy with the incident after the game, calling Lemieux "gutless" for the move.

Lemieux will likely be hearing from the NHL and the Department of Player Safety and could be facing a fine or possible suspension.

The Kings defeated the Senators 4-2 to snap a five-game losing streak.