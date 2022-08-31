Serena Williams Defeats No. 2-Ranked Anett Kontaveit in Second Round of 2022 U.S. Open

Serena Williams defeats No. 2-ranked Anett Kontaveit in U.S. Open originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After a rigorous three sets, Serena Williams has triumphed yet again.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion dispatched her opponent Anett Kontaveit 7-6, 2-6, 6-2 on Wednesday night to advance to the third round of the 2022 U.S. Open.

Kontaveit put up a great fight in the first set, just narrowly losing to Williams, and then redeemed herself in the second set to instill a tiebreaker. During the final set between the two athletes, Williams debunked Kontaveit to win it all.

Kontaveit, who is currently the No. 2 player in the world, is from Estonia and her best result in a Grand Slam so far was making it to the quarterfinals of the 2020 Australian Open. She is 26 years old and began playing the game of tennis at the age of six.

Williams as aforementioned, is a 23-time Grand Slam singles title winner, with six of those titles being U.S. Open titles. She has 366 career Major match wins and 102 wins in Ashe, which is the most of all time.

Williams will continue her journey at her last U.S. Open Friday night (time TBD) when she faces Australia's Ajla Tomljanović. Williams will also play on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET with her sister Venus in women’s doubles.

Williams just recently announced her retirement from the sport this August.