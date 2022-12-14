Serena Williams translates tennis success into booming business venture originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Success runs in Serena Williams' blood.

The 41-year-old tennis legend who announced her retirement in August is wasting no time in growing Serena Ventures, a company focused on diversity. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion started Serena Ventures in 2014, working with businesses that have founders from underrepresented groups.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

In March, the company raised $111 million for an early-stage venture capital fund created to support diverse founders in technological industries. Prior to her retirement, Williams told Bloomberg that she is motivated to run a billion-dollar fund someday.

“I like to be good at what I do,” Williams said.

What companies does Serena Ventures work with?

Serena Williams' booming business, Serena Ventures, backs a bunch of diverse companies, such as the weight-loss app Noom, crypto company Nestcoin Holding Ltd. and nude barre, which produces bodywear for all.

She also deals with a marketing partnership with Cash App.

What is Serena Williams' net worth in 2022?

Serena Williams' net worth is estimated to be $260 million in 2022, according to Forbes.