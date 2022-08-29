Serena Williams

Serena Williams Unveils Match Kit for US Open

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion is going to rock the courts on Monday night

By Julia Elbaba

Serena Williams will be shining a little extra at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday night.

The 23-time grand slam winner unveiled her black NikeCourt Flare 2 shoes, part of her jewelry collection, that are glistening in Swarovski crystals.

The top of the pair features her logo "SW" while the right shoe reads "Queen" and the left has "Mama" written with a heart.

"This is so wild and so crazy," Williams said in a TikTok video. "I've never worn better shoes for the Open."

Williams will also be rocking out in a figure skating-inspired Nike dress composed of six layers to represent all the titles she has won at the Slam.

And just when you thought the GOAT couldn't shine anymore in front of the New York crowd, Williams will be playing the Open with numerous diamonds in her hair, which she revealed during practice on Sunday.

Williams is set to take on Montenegro's Danka Kovinic on Monday at 7 p.m. ET and tennis fans around the world will be ready to see the icon shine in more ways than one.

