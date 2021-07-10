Seth Brown's Record Home Run Helps Lift Athletics Over Rangers

Brown's record home run helps lift Athletics over Rangers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Athletics outfielder Seth Brown made history on Saturday with a solo home run in the top of the second inning in the A's 8-4 win over the Texas Rangers in 11 innings. The 472-foot distance was the longest home run hit at Globe Life Field … ever.

He surpassed A’s catcher Sean Murphy’s home run last year on Sept. 11 that was launched 464 feet.

“Well, it was loud,” Melvin said. “There’s good acoustics here too. Every ball that’s hit pretty good sounds pretty good, but to hit it that far on the line on that angle, that’s tough to do. I think it was one probably one of the longer home runs hit here and to do it at that trajectory means he squared it up about as good as he could hit it. Not only good for him, but for us at the time.”

Melvin had talked about the struggles the bottom half of the A's lineup had been facing, but both Brown and Stephen Piscotty came through Saturday afternoon.

Piscotty hit a two-run home run off Spencer Patton in the 11th inning that just about sealed the deal.

Brown’s home run was the farthest by an A’s player since Matt Olson’s on May 31, 2018, against the Tampa Bay Rays. That one went 475 feet.

The A’s take on the Rangers in the rubber match on Sunday for the last game of the first half of the season.