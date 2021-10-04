Shanahan offers surprisingly good news on Jimmy G's injury

SANTA CLARA -- Jimmy Garoppolo surprisingly has a chance to play on Sunday for the 49ers against the Arizona Cardinals.

After missing the second half of the 49ers' 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks with a calf contusion, Garoppolo's diagnosis is much less severe than initially thought. Kyle Shanahan and Garoppolo received the good news that there are no further complications for the quarterback outside of the bruising.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Garoppolo will be re-evaluated on Wednesday before practice mostly regarding his pain tolerance and swelling. At that point, the 49ers will be able to decide how to move forward in installing the game plan for Week 5.

"It does mean he has a chance," Shanahan said on Monday via conference call. "It wasn't as bad as what we thought it might have been. Saw him today he is still in a lot of pain, he's still sore. Hopefully by the time he comes in Wednesday if it's getting better then he'll have a good chance. If it hasn't improved at all by Wednesday, it will probably be a little longer."

The injury occurred in the first drive of the 49ers' loss Sunday. Garoppolo attempted to play with the injury, but by halftime, the discomfort became too much. The veteran quarterback became unable to use his leg to push off when throwing and knew that going forward was not a viable option.

If Garoppolo is unable to play vs. the Cardinals, Trey Lance will take over the offense. The rookie struggled early facing the Seahawks, but eventually settled down, completing nine of his 18 attempts for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Lance also recorded seven rushing attempts for 41 yards.