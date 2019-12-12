Sharks Fall to Rangers in Boughner’s Debut; Losing Streak at 6

Mika Zibanejad scored the tying and go-ahead goals in less than five minutes during the third period, and the New York Rangers spoiled interim coach Bob Boughner's debut with San Jose by beating the Sharks 6-3.

The Sharks, who fired coach Pete DeBoer on Wednesday, lost their sixth straight game

Artemi Panarin added two insurance goals, including an empty-netter, to give him his first hat trick with New York.

Jesper Fast also scored and Alexandar Georgiev made 15 saves to help the Rangers win for the seventh time in 11 games.