Sharks Fire Head Coach Peter DeBoer

The San Jose Sharks fired coach Peter DeBoer on Wednesday, the team confirmed in a news release.

Sharks assistant coach Bob Boughner was named the team's interim head coach, the team said.

Coaches Steve Spott, Dave Barr and Johan Hedberg also were relieved of their duties, the Sharks said.

"When you have had a level of past success, change is never easy, but we feel this team is capable of much more than we have shown thus far and that a new voice is needed," general manager Doug Wilson said in a statement. "As a team and as individuals, our play has not met expectations this year and our level of consistency has not been where it needs to be. This group of individuals who will lead our team moving forward are very familiar with our players, and we think this change can provide our group with a fresh start."

The Sharks, who lost their fifth consecutive game Tuesday night at Nashville, are 15-16-2 and sit in sixth place in the Pacific Division with 32 points.

DeBoer was in his fifth season with San Jose. He's the only coach in franchise history to take the team to the Stanley Cup Final, doing it in 2015-16, his first season with the club.