Sharks' Games Vs. Canucks, Oilers Postponed as NHL Stop Cross-Border Travel

Sharks' games vs. Canucks, Oilers this week postponed by NHL originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The Sharks next two games, which were scheduled to be against the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers at SAP Center, have been postponed. The NHL and NHL Players' Association announced Sunday that they have postponed cross-border travel through Dec. 23 due to COVID-19 concerns.
San Jose was scheduled to play Vancouver on Tuesday and Edmonton on Thursday.
The Sharks lost 5-2 to the Canucks on Thursday. They're yet to face the Oilers this season.
Prior to the postponements, the Sharks are 15-14-1 on the year, which is good for fifth in the Pacific Division.
The rescheduled dates for the two postponed Sharks games have not been announced at this time.