Sharks GM Doug Wilson to Be Inducted in Hockey Hall of Fame 2020 Class

Doug Wilson is headed to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that Wilson, the Sharks general manager, will be inducted as a player this year.

Marian Hossa, Jarome Iginla, Kevin Lowe, Kim St. Pierre and Ken Holland are set to be inducted alongside Wilson. The Hockey Hall of Fame tentatively has scheduled this 2020 class' induction for a Nov. 16 ceremony in Toronto.

Wilson played 16 NHL seasons with Chicago and San Jose, retiring after the 1992-93 season. A left-handed defenseman, Wilson scored 827 career points (230 goals, 590 assists) and won the Norris Trophy in 1982. Wilson still ranks 15th among blueliners in career points, and he retired as the eighth-highest scoring defenseman in NHL history.

All seven defensemen ahead of Wilson at the time of his retirement eventually were selected for induction in the Hockey Hall of Fame, but Wilson waited considerably longer than many of his Hall of Fame peers to get the call. He first was eligible for selection in 1996, and Wilson's 24-year wait was the longest of the former NHL players set to be inducted this fall.

The Sharks traded for Wilson just before the first season in franchise history, and the defenseman served as San Jose's first captain. He was the first Shark to appear in an NHL All-Star Game, representing the team in Philadelphia in 1992. Wilson scored 48 points (12 games, 36 assists) in 86 games with San Jose.

Wilson took over as the Sharks' general manager in 2003, and San Jose has made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 15 of his 17 seasons at the helm. The Sharks have been consistent Stanley Cup contenders under Wilson's watch, appearing in five Western Conference finals and reaching the Cup Final in 2016.

Only 17 general managers' organizations have won more games than the Sharks have in Wilson's tenure (710).

