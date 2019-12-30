Sharks’ Logan Couture Named NHL All-Star For Second Time

The Sharks won't be hosting this year's NHL All-Star Game, but the team will have representation in the 2020 edition.
Captain Logan Couture has been named to his second All-Star team as part of the Pacific Division roster.
Couture leads San Jose with 33 points, and was most recently an All-Star in 2012.
You can see the entire Pacific Division team in action on Jan. 25 from St. Louis.
