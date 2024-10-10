NHL

Sharks roll out new, young faces as they open 2024-25 NHL season

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’s opening night for the San Jose Sharks, and the team is rolling out the teal carpet as well as new faces like top pick Macklin Celebrini.

The Sharks, who finished with the worst record in the NHL last season, take on the St. Louis Blues at SAP Center in their 2024-25 opener. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m., but there will be plenty of festivities outside the arena ahead of the game.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Kris Sanchez has more in the video above.

NHL Oct 4

Rookies Celebrini and Smith give Sharks fans a reason to be excited

Macklin Celebrini Sep 28

Sharks roommates Celebrini, Smith becoming fast friends

Yaroslav Askarov 22 hours ago

Sharks' Askarov embracing AHL stint after training camp injury

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

NHLSan Jose Sharks
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us