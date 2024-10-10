Sharks roll out new, young faces as they open 2024-25 NHL season

It’s opening night for the San Jose Sharks, and the team is rolling out the teal carpet as well as new faces like top pick Macklin Celebrini.

The Sharks, who finished with the worst record in the NHL last season, take on the St. Louis Blues at SAP Center in their 2024-25 opener. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m., but there will be plenty of festivities outside the arena ahead of the game.

