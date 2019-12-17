Sharks Stumble Again, Lose to Coyotes

After snapping a six-game losing streak Saturday, the San Jose Sharks returned to the loss column Tuesday night, falling to the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 at SAP Center.

The Sharks have lost seven of eight, and interim head coach Bob Boughner dropped to 1-2 since taking over for Pete DeBoer.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period for the Coyotes. Ekman-Larson's shot from the heart of the left circle went wide right of the goal but ricocheted off Sharks defenseman Brendan Dillon's shin and in with 2:37 left in regulation.

Carl Soderberg and Derek Stepan also scored for the Coyotes, who improved to 12-4-3 on the road. They've won five of their last eight overall. Darcy Kuemper had 26 saves.

Tomas Hertl scored twice for the Sharks, who are 1-6-1 over their last eight games after winning 11 of their previous 13. Aaron Dell finished with 16 saves.

The Sharks failed to capitalize on a 6-on-3 in the final minute after they pulled Dell and penalties to Arizona's Ilya Lyubushkin (playing without a helmet) and Brad Richardson (cross checking).

San Jose trailed 2-1 until Hertl scored his second of the game and fourth in the last three woth just over six minutes left in the second. He has 14 on the season.

Soderberg scored his 10th on a backhander from 10 feet out to give the Coyotes an early 1-0 lead in the first.

Hertl tied it on a wrist shot off a perfect backhanded pass from Erik Karlsson, who got his 23rd assist on the play.

Stepan's sixth on a slap shot from short range gave the Coyotes a 2-1 lead midway through the second.