Sharks Target April 26 for Fans' Return to SAP Center

The Shark Tank will be refilled with waves of teal later this month.

The San Jose Sharks on Friday announced April 26 as the target date to welcome back a limited number of fans at SAP Center. The game against the Arizona Coyotes will be the first event with spectators at the arena since March 8, 2020, the team said.

Family members of Sharks players and team staff get a special event to attend at Shark Tank two days earlier.

"On behalf of the entire Sharks organization, I am elated to welcome fans back to SAP Center at San Jose," team president Jonathan Becher said. "We appreciate the patience of our fans over the past year, and we're thankful for your trust to provide you with a safe and enjoyable experience."

Several changes will be in place at SAP Center for all the Sharks remaining home games this season, the most important of which is fans ages 2 and older attending games must present proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, with the second dose received two weeks prior to game day, or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of game day.

Other rules include:

Masks required for all fans ages 2 and older

No bags will be permitted except for diaper bags with children and those carrying medical necessities

Advance tickets required; no day-of-game tickets sold

No outside food or drinks allowed in the arena, and no concessions food or drinks at seats

Food and drink concessions must be ordered using the Sharks + SAP Center mobile app

SAP Center's designated dining areas are designed with tables at least 6 feet apart to adhere to state guidelines for indoor dining, the team said.

For details about the above rules and other game day protocols, visit the Sharks team web page on fan safety.