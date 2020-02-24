Sharks Trade Patrick Marleau to Penguins: Report

This season hasn't gone the way the Sharks had hoped, and with their playoff hopes all but gone, San Jose apparently is doing right by one of its veterans.

With the NHL trade deadline happening Monday, the Sharks reportedly have traded Patrick Marleau to the Pittsburgh Penguins, Pierre LeBrun reported.

The Sharks reportedly will receive a third-round draft pick in exchange for the 40-year-old forward, but it could become a second-round pick.

Sharks fans won't have to wait long to give Marleau an ovation, as the Penguins will visit SAP Center on Saturday.

Marleau might not be the only Shark heading out of town Monday, as San Jose also reportedly is taking calls on veteran forward Joe Thornton.

There surely will be more action as the deadline draws closer.