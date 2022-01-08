Sharks Waive Evander Kane Over AHL COVID-19 Protocols Violation

Sharks waive Kane over contract breach, AHL COVID violation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Sharks have placed Evander Kane on unconditional waivers with the intent to terminate his deal over a breach of contract and violation of AHL COVID-19 protocols, the team announced Saturday morning.

Per Sharks: "The San Jose Sharks have informed Evander Kane that he has been placed on unconditional waivers with intent to terminate his contract for breach of his NHL Standard Player Contract and for violation of the AHL COVID-19 protocols." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 8, 2022

Kane had not played for the Sharks' AHL squad, the Barracuda, since Dec. 22 after entering COVID-19 protocols. The 30-year-old reportedly was symptomatic, but had apparently re-joined the team on Thursday.

He played in five AHL games after returning from a 21-game NHL suspension for violating the league's COVID-19 protocols.

The Sharks are scheduled to play the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night at 4 p.m. PT.

This story will be updated.