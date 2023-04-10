Sharks' Erik Karlsson Records 100th Point, Joins Exclusive NHL Defenseman List

Watch EK65 join exclusive 100-point club with goal vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson made history Monday night.

Karlsson notched his 99th and 100th points of the 2022-23 season with a pair of goals in the Sharks’ 6-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets to become the sixth defenseman in NHL annals to reach the triple-digit point milestone.

The 32-year-old scored his first goal of the night in the opening period. He crossed the milestone later in the third period, fielding a pass from teammate Tomas Hertl and ripping a shot just outside the circle past goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

EK65 REACHES 100 POINTS 🙌



What a season for Karlsson 👏 pic.twitter.com/u0N84zu81h — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) April 11, 2023

“Phil Kessel, he shoots five-hole from the blueline all the time," Karlsson jokingly told reporters after the game. "It seems to go in for him, so I tried it.”

It was Karlsson’s 25th goal of the season to go along with his 75 assists.

Karlsson joins fellow defensemen Bobby Orr, Denis Potvin, Paul Coffey, Al MacInnis and Brian Leetch on that exclusive 100-point list. All six of those players are in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

He is the second Sharks player in franchise history to tally 100 points, joining former teammate Joe Thornton's 114 points in 2006-07.

Karlsson’s previous career high was 82 points for the Ottawa Senators in 2015-16.

The defenseman has two more games to add to his 100 points when the Sharks wrap up their season against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday and the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.