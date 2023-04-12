From Bay Area to the NHL? Gilroy Native to Make Debut in Flames-Sharks Game

California-born players in the National Hockey League are a rarity, but Dustin Wolf of Gilroy will be added to that exclusive group when he makes his NHL debut in goal Wednesday night against his hometown team.

Wolf, who turns 22 on April 16, was recalled by the Calgary Flames this week and was named the starting goaltender for Wednesday's tilt against the San Jose Sharks. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT.

Wolf has made huge strides since being selected in the seventh round (214th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. After making his pro debut with the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League in 2021-22, he was promoted to the Calgary Wranglers in 2022.

Wolf was awarded the CHL Goaltender of the Year in 2020, was named to the WHL West First All-Star Team in 2019 and 2020 and won WHL U.S. Division Player of the Year in 2021.

He has a 41-9-2 record with a .932 save percentage in 53 starts for the Wranglers this season.