SJ Sharks

Karlsson Has Goal and 3 Assists, Sharks Beat Wild 5-2

By Max Miller

Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists and the San Jose Sharks beat Minnesota 5-2 on Thursday night to snap the Wild's six-game winning streak.

Karlsson scored on a one-timer 44 seconds into the game to extend his points streak to nine games. Noah Gregor, Timo Meier, Kevin Labanc and Oscar Lindblom also scored for San Jose, and James Reimer made 24 saves.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Mats Zuccarello scored for Minnesota, and Filip Gustavsson made 20 saves. Wild forward Mason Shaw was assessed a major penalty and ejected for kneeing Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov in the second period.

Shaw crossed the ice and stuck out his leg an attempt to hit Svechnikov. After a quick review, the call on the ice was confirmed. Shaw was assessed a five-minute penalty and a game misconduct. Svechnikov returned to action in the third period, avoiding what looked to be a significant injury.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

On the ensuing major power play, Meier converted 35 seconds in to extend his goals streak to four.

Sharks forward Tomas Hertl served the second game of his two-game suspension.

UP NEXT:

Sports

Giants Dec 21

What's Next for Giants After Carlos Correa Contract Agreement Falls Apart?

49ers 12 hours ago

Extra Days Off Leave Brock Purdy in Good Shape for 49ers

Wild: At Winnipeg on Tuesday night.

Sharks: At Vancouver on Tuesday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

SJ SharksSportsSan Jose Sharks
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us