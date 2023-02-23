Patrick Marleau ‘in Talks' to Work for Sharks as Jersey Retirement Nears

Marleau 'in talks' to work for Sharks organization originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Is Patrick Marleau returning to the Sharks?

Marleau suggested as much Thursday at the city of San Jose’s Patrick Marleau Day proclamation and flag raising event.

The 43-year-old, who officially retired from playing last summer, shared, “I would love to be involved with the Sharks organization for sure, as much as I can. Try and find something I’m good at. We’re in talks.”

That’s a welcome, if not surprising prelude, to Marleau’s jersey retirement this Saturday night. Marleau is set to become the first player to have his jersey retired by the Sharks.

Another prelude was Thursday's event, held at City Hall. Marleau, wife Christina, and sons Landon, Brody, Jagger, and Caleb attended, as did parents Denis and Jeanette.