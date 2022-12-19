NHL Suspends Tomas Hertl Two Games for High-Sticking Flames' Elias Lindholm

Hertl suspended two games for high-sticking Flames' Lindholm originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Sharks will be without one of their key players for the next two games against the Calgary Flames and Minnesota Wild.

San Jose center Tomáš Hertl was suspended by the NHL for two games on Monday for high-sticking Flames center Elias Lindholm in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Flames at SAP Center.

High-sticking, by definition, is when a player carries the stick above the normal height of the opponent's shoulders and makes contact with the opponent.

The incident occurred six seconds into the third period, with the Sharks already trailing the Flames 3-1.

Hertl will miss San Jose's next two games and will be eligible to return for the Dec. 27 matchup with the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.