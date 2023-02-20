Patrick Marleau, Joe Thornton to Reunite at 2023 Sharks Legends Game

Marleau, Jumbo to reunite on ice at Sharks Legends Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's official: Former teammates Patrick Marleau and Joe Thornton again will share the ice Friday at the 2023 Sharks Legends Game.

NBC Sports California's Drew Remenda shared the official announcement in a video posted to the team's Twitter account.

The two Sharks legends became teammates in 2005 when San Jose acquired Thornton in a trade with the Boston Bruins. They played together for 12 seasons until Marleau departed for Toronto in free agency in 2017, but reunited in 2019-20 when the center returned to the Bay Area.

Marleau and Thornton led the Sharks to 11 playoff appearances, including the 2016 Stanley Cup Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"Being able to play with him on the ice -- a great passer and great player -- he helped me out so much in my game," Marleau said about Thornton in May after announcing his retirement. "I owe a lot to him."

The 2023 Sharks Legends Game will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tech CU Arena in San Jose. The event is part of the festivities that will culminate in Marleau's jersey retirement before the Sharks' Saturday night matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks at SAP Center.

For more information about the upcoming Marleau celebration in San Jose, click here.