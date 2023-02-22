City of San Jose to Honor Legendary Sharks Player Patrick Marleau

The city of San Jose on Thursday will celebrate legendary Sharks player Patrick Marleau, the franchise's all-time leader in regular season games played, goals and points, ahead of his historic number retirement on Saturday.

During Thursday's event, Mayor Matt Mahan is expected to declare Feb. 25 as Patrick Marleau Day in San Jose. There will also be a special flag raising ceremony.

Marleau and Jonathan Becher, the president of the Sharks, are expected to be at the ceremony, which will take place at city hall at 1 p.m.

Saturday's number retirement ceremony will be held at SAP Center at 5:30 p.m. before the Sharks play the Chicago Blackhawks.

Marleau is the first Sharks player in franchise history to have his number, No. 12, retired.

He leads the league in regular season games played, and he appeared in 910 consecutive games, the fifth longest streak in NHL history.