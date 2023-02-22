Sharks

City of San Jose to Honor Legendary Sharks Player Patrick Marleau

Patrick Marleau appeared in 910 consecutive games, the fifth longest streak in NHL history

By NBC Bay Area staff

The city of San Jose on Thursday will celebrate legendary Sharks player Patrick Marleau, the franchise's all-time leader in regular season games played, goals and points, ahead of his historic number retirement on Saturday.

During Thursday's event, Mayor Matt Mahan is expected to declare Feb. 25 as Patrick Marleau Day in San Jose. There will also be a special flag raising ceremony.

Marleau and Jonathan Becher, the president of the Sharks, are expected to be at the ceremony, which will take place at city hall at 1 p.m.

Saturday's number retirement ceremony will be held at SAP Center at 5:30 p.m. before the Sharks play the Chicago Blackhawks.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Marleau is the first Sharks player in franchise history to have his number, No. 12, retired.

He leads the league in regular season games played, and he appeared in 910 consecutive games, the fifth longest streak in NHL history.

Sharks Feb 20

Patrick Marleau, Joe Thornton to Reunite at 2023 Sharks Legends Game

SJ Sharks Feb 20

Reimer Makes 26 Saves, Sharks Blank Kraken 4-0

This article tagged under:

SharksSan JosePatrick Marleau
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us