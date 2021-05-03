Sharks Eliminated From Playoff Contention After Loss to Avs

Sharks eliminated from playoff contention with loss to Avs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Sharks officially have been eliminated from Stanley Cup playoff contention Monday after losing to the Colorado Avalanche, 5-4, in overtime at SAP Center.

With the St. Louis Blues winning earlier in the night, the Sharks needed a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

San Jose took a 3-1 lead into the third period, but the Avalanche rallied to force overtime, and Andre Burakovsky beat Martin Jones just 41 seconds into the extra period, ending the Sharks' chances of making the playoffs.

This is the Sharks' second straight season failing to reach the postseason. That marks the first time they have gone back-to-back seasons without continuing their season into the playoffs since the 1996-97 season, when they failed to do so for their second straight campaign.

While they did keep 41-year-old franchise icon Patrick Marleau at the NHL trade deadline, it was clear then that this team is trending more towards a rebuild. General manager Doug Wilson doesn't want to tear it all down, although this should be a fascinating offseason.

San Jose still has plenty of star power and young talent. Which direction will Wilson go during the offseason?

We'll see. It surely will be a wild ride.