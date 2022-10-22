Sharks

David Quinn Urges Sharks to Play, Think Faster After Loss to Devils

By Sheng Peng

NEWARK, N.J. – It’s one step up, two steps back for the San Jose Sharks.

Two nights after a surprise (and well-played) victory against the New York Rangers, the Sharks returned to their losing ways in a 2-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

It’s variations of the same theme for the Sharks.

They need to play faster.

“We could have played a lot faster, we could have been a little bit more alert, and we certainly could have been more physical,” San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn indicated. “Have an idea what you’re gonna do with the puck before you get it. We were just too slow.”

It’s not just about skating faster, it’s more about thinking faster. The puck moves faster than the feet, of course.

