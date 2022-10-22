David Quinn Urges Sharks to Play, Think Faster After Loss to Devils

Quinn urges Sharks to play, think faster after loss to Devils originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

NEWARK, N.J. – It’s one step up, two steps back for the San Jose Sharks.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Two nights after a surprise (and well-played) victory against the New York Rangers, the Sharks returned to their losing ways in a 2-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

It’s variations of the same theme for the Sharks.

They need to play faster.

“We could have played a lot faster, we could have been a little bit more alert, and we certainly could have been more physical,” San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn indicated. “Have an idea what you’re gonna do with the puck before you get it. We were just too slow.”

It’s not just about skating faster, it’s more about thinking faster. The puck moves faster than the feet, of course.