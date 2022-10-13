San Jose Sharks to Host Pregame Parties on 2022-23 Home-Opening Weekend

A rough start to the 2022-23 season won't stop the San Jose Sharks from throwing parties ahead of their home-opening weekend games Friday and Saturday.

The Sharks lost the first two games of the regular season overseas, but they're back home to take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night and the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

Before the puck drops for each of those games, the team will host festivities outside SAP Center -- player arrivals on the teal carpet, live music, food and drink booths and giveaways.

Friday's pregame festivities will feature music from a local DJ and live music from Crash Adams, plus food and drink including the Sharks Foundation Beer Booth with net proceeds benefiting the Sharks Foundation.

Festivities outside the arena start at 3:30 p.m., and the doors open at 6:30 p.m. All fans in attendance will receive a Sharks fanny pack upon entry.

Saturday is Doug Wilson Recognition Night, celebrating the former Sharks captain and general manager for his decorated NHL career on and off the ice. All fans will receive a Doug Wilson banner, and the club will unveil the original banner in the SAP Center rafters.

Ahead of Saturday's game, the team will host player arrivals on the teal carpet and another pregame party featuring more music, food trucks and vendor booths.

Saturday's festivities start at 4 p.m., and the doors open at 6 p.m. Some tickets are still available for both games.