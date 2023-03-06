Tomas Hertl, Logan Couture Save Day as Sharks Beat Jets in OT Thriller

Hertl, Couture save day as Sharks beat Jets in OT thriller originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Sharks were moments away from losing to the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night at Canada Life Centre when Tomas Hertl saved the day.

With 10.2 seconds remaining in regulation, the Sharks star punched home a deflected shot past Jets goalie David Rittich to tie the game and force overtime.

HERTL TIES IT WITH 10.2 SECONDS LEFT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/P7sjtozYVy — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) March 7, 2023

Then, less than 90 seconds into the extra period, Logan Couture beat Rittich on a breakaway to give the Sharks a thrilling 3-2 win over the Jets.

COUTURE WINS IT IN OT 💥 pic.twitter.com/dSLPNsUZiU — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) March 7, 2023

The goal was Couture's 22nd of the season and ends the Sharks' five-game losing streak. San Jose now has a 19-33-12 record (50 points), with another game against the Colorado Avalanche looming Tuesday night at Ball Arena.

On the other side, James Reimer, who made 36 saves, was rewarded with his first win of any kind in his home province of Manitoba since 2013.

Reimer made several remarkable saves to keep the Sharks within striking distance.

WHAT A SAVE BY REIMER 😲 pic.twitter.com/zzd8HyYJ1K — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) March 7, 2023

REIMER SOMEHOW GOT A PAD ON THIS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/RdYpbVxfHx — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) March 7, 2023

After the game, Couture spoke with NBC Sports California's Randy Hahn and Bret Hedican about the job Reimer did in his 10th win of the season.

"He was incredible," Couture said of Reimer. "He deserved that. He stood on his head there during most part of that game, especially on the penalty kill. We took too many minors. Obviously he was great. Big effort to keep us in that game, keep it a one-goal game and then we get that late one. Nice to win in overtime. We've lost too many."

Hertl, Couture, Reimer and the Sharks will travel to Denver, where they will look to keep the momentum going against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Avs.