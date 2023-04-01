MLB

Shintaro Fujinami's Mom Takes in Son's First MLB Start in Heartwarming Moment

Fujinami's debut was a highly anticipated one on Saturday

By Eduardo Razo

Fuji's mom takes in son's first MLB start in heartwarming moment originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Athletics right-handed pitcher Shintaro Fujinami, who signed a one-year contract this offseason, made his MLB debut against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday afternoon at the Oakland Coliseum. 

While many Athletics fans were excited to see Fujinami on the mound, there likely was no one more eager than his mother. 

She watched as her son began his MLB career with two strong innings. Fujinami whiffed four batters over the first two frames, including Angels superstar outfielder Mike Trout.

Fujinami also won the first battle against fellow Japanese countryman and Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, who grounded out to end the first inning.

The magical moment that Fujinami had early in his first start quickly expired, as the Angels' offense exploded for 11 runs in the top of the third inning. Fujinami allowed eight earned runs on five hits and three walks in 2 1/3 innings pitched. 

Fujinami can reflect on this moment, knowing that his mom was in attendance to see him pitch at the highest level of baseball. The former Hanshin Tigers star will have another chance next Saturday to earn his first MLB win. 

