9-year-old cancer survivor named Quakes' honorary team captain

By NBC Bay Area staff

Major League Soccer is kicking off childhood cancer month by honoring a huge soccer fan.

Beckett Boznanski is a 9-year-old cancer survivor and on Friday, the San Jose Earthquakes signed him to a one-day contract to be honorary captain. 

Before the game against Saint Louis Saturday, the fourth grader will walk out with the team and his name will appear in the starting line-up on the scoreboard.

“I’m really excited to be the honorary captain,” Boznanski said. “I can't wait to go on the field and meeting all the players.”

Boznanski's dad says the whole experience has been very special for their whole family.

