SMU-Navy Game Delayed After Pony Mascot Defecates on Football Field

SMU's mascot Peruna IX caused a lengthy -- and messy -- delay during Friday's game against Navy

Cleanup on the 40-yard line.

Southern Methodist University hosted Navy on Friday night, and the college football matchup featured a rather odd -- and messy -- delay.

After SMU scored a touchdown early in the third quarter, the Mustangs' pony mascot, Peruna IX, was escorted from one end zone to the other in celebration, as is tradition.

But it didn't end up being just any other sprint across the Gerald J. Ford Stadium field. That's because along his journey, Peruna IX defecated on the playing surface. (If you want to watch the video, you can do so here).

And Peruna IX didn't just leave a small mess behind, as the game was delayed for approximately 15 minutes to clean up.

SMU didn't seem greatly prepared for the incident, as staffers used plastic cups to scoop up the feces.

Peruna IX has been SMU's mascot since 2011 when he took over for Peruna VIII. According to SMU's website, Peruna IX "runs free at a secret location" when not representing the Mustangs.

SMU went on to defeat Navy 40-34 to improve to 3-3 on the season.

