Qatar stuns Mexico in 2023 Gold Cup, advances to quarterfinals

Mexico got off to a flying start in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup when it beat Honduras 4-0, then held off Haiti with a 3-1 win.

Interim manager Jaime Lozano couldn't have asked for a better start after being put in charge following El Tri's 3-0 loss to the U.S. in the Nations League semifinals, but they came crashing back down to reality on Sunday after losing to Qatar 1-0 in their Group B finale at Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

El Tri had already secured a berth in the quarterfinals after beating Haiti, but still opted for a strong 4-2-3-1 shape against Qatar featuring its key 11 players, most notably youngster Santi Gimenez as the No. 9.

On paper, the aggressive maneuver worked given Mexico managed 25 shots, controlled possession 77% of the time and successfully completed 90% of 648 passes. But despite such a high shot clip and time spent attacking in Qatar's half, only six hit the target.

How did Qatar fare? Well, the Maroons only managed one shot on target. And it went in.

In the 27th minute on a counter attack, right back Musaab Khidir whipped in a cross from the right flank that saw left midfielder Hazem Sheheta rise up over Julian Araujo and head it home.

Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa got a hand on it, but it wasn't enough to parry it out.

Mexico tried to fight its way back from that point on, but they struggled to find something going up against Qatar's differing 4-5-1 and 5-4-1 low blocks.

Gimenez had chances in the 51st and 70th minutes, but goalie Meshaal Barsham did well to keep both out.

Defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez hit the post on a header from a corner in the 86th minute, but Mexico still couldn't grab an equalizer after 10 minutes were added on. El Tri veteran Henry Martin came off the bench and tried a bicycle kick in the 94th minute, but it went right at Barsham.

With the win, Qatar just barely advanced to the quarterfinals. It was tied with Honduras on four points apiece after three games, but Qatar possessed the superior goal difference (zero to minus-three).

Qatar participated in the 2021 Gold Cup, too, and topped a Group D that comprised Honduras, Panama and Grenada. However, the USMNT had eliminated the Maroons 1-0 in the semifinals.

Both teams will now await the final placements for the teams in Group C. Mexico will face whoever finishes in second, while Qatar will meet the first-place finisher.

Panama, Martinique, El Salvador and Costa Rica are still battling for first and second place with one more group matchday to go.

