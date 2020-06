Your browser does not support iframes.

Kyle Shanahan is set to remain the 49ers' head coach for a long time.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco confirmed Monday that Shanahan and the 49ers have agreed to a new six-year contract through 2025. ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report the news.

League source confirms the #49ers have a new contract extension extension with Kyle Shanahan through 2025 season, as @AdamSchefter reported. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) June 15, 2020

More to come...