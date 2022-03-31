Sources: Warriors Legend Tim Hardaway to Enter Basketball Hall of Fame

Sources: Warriors legend Hardaway to be inducted into Hall of Fame originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area
Tim Hardaway is headed to Springfield, Mass.
The Warriors legend will join his Run-TMC teammates Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond in the Basketball Hall of Fame, NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole reported Thursday, citing sources.
Hardaway will be inducted in the 2022 class, which will be officially announced this weekend at the Final Four in New Orleans.
This story will be updated ...
Copyright RSN