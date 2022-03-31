Warriors

Sources: Warriors Legend Tim Hardaway to Enter Basketball Hall of Fame

By NBC Sports Bay Area Staff

Sources: Warriors legend Hardaway to be inducted into Hall of Fame originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Tim Hardaway is headed to Springfield, Mass.

The Warriors legend will join his Run-TMC teammates Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond in the Basketball Hall of Fame, NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole reported Thursday, citing sources.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Hardaway will be inducted in the 2022 class, which will be officially announced this weekend at the Final Four in New Orleans.

This story will be updated ... 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

WarriorsNBAtim hardaway
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us