Sources: Warriors Legend Tim Hardaway to Enter Basketball Hall of Fame

Sources: Warriors legend Hardaway to be inducted into Hall of Fame

Tim Hardaway is headed to Springfield, Mass.

The Warriors legend will join his Run-TMC teammates Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond in the Basketball Hall of Fame, NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole reported Thursday, citing sources.

Sources: Warriors legend Tim Hardaway - the catalyst during the brief Run-TMC era - will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Richly deserving. Joins teammates Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) March 31, 2022

Hardaway will be inducted in the 2022 class, which will be officially announced this weekend at the Final Four in New Orleans.

