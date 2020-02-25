Negro Southern League

Southern Black Baseball League Celebrates 100th Anniversary

“I still have dreams,” one former player said of playing in the major leagues. “I still have dreams, and I think about how I could’ve been right there.”

Chicago American Giants and Andrew "Rube" Foster
Diamond Images/Getty Images

On March 3, 1920, a group of African American businessmen gathered for a meeting in Atlanta, to talk about baseball.

Just a month before, Andrew “Rube” Foster, the legendary pitcher and manager of the Chicago American Giants, had made history by forming the Negro National League, an association of black teams styled after Major League Baseball that would become the first professional league for black baseball players, NBC News reports.

The businessmen in Atlanta followed suit, and the Negro Southern League was formed.

Sports

Warriors 1 hour ago

Warriors’ Steph Curry to Return March 1 Against Wizards: Report

College Basketball 16 hours ago

After Bryant Memorial, Ionescu Becomes 1st to 2,000 Points, 1,000 Assists and Rebounds

This month, the Negro Southern League Museum in Birmingham, Alabama, will celebrate the league’s centennial anniversary, and in remembering the league and its triumphs, the inseparable history of segregation resurfaces, too.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Negro Southern LeagueAlabama
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us