NBA

Spurs Win 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes

San Antonio was one of the three teams with the highest odds at landing the top pick

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Spurs win 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Victor Wembanyama appears headed to the Alamo.

The San Antonio Spurs won the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday by landing the No. 1 overall pick, thus having the right to draft Wembanyama, the highly regarded French basketball phenom. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Antonio came into the lottery with a 14% chance at landing the top pick due to finishing the 2022-23 campaign with a 22-60 record, tied for second worst in the league.

RELATED: Here’s the full order of the 2023 NBA Draft

The top three teams with the worst records all had an equal chance at the top pick. The Detroit Pistons (17-65) and the Houston Rockets (22-60) were the other two with 14% odds, though the former dropped to No. 5 overall while the latter claimed No. 4. 

Sports

Warriors 3 hours ago

Kerr: Draymond Green's Return Crucial for Warriors Title Hopes

Giants 21 hours ago

Giants Observations: Michael Conforto, Huge Second Inning Pave Way to Win

Charlotte (12.5%) won the No. 2 pick while Portland (10.5%) jumped to No. 3.

It marks the third time in Spurs franchise history they will be picking No. 1 overall in the draft. The other two? David Robinson in 1987 and Tim Duncan in 1997. With Gregg Popovich at the helm, Wembanyama could be looking to solidify himself in elite company. 

San Antonio will make its pick official on Thursday, June 22, the date of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBASan Antonio SpursVictor Wembanyama
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us