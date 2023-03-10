College Basketball

St. John's Basketball Parts Ways With Head Coach Mike Anderson After Four Seasons

Ahead of firing Mike Anderson, the Red Storm most recently fell to the Marquette in an overtime contest during the Big East Tournament on Thursday.

By Julia Elbaba

Getty Images

St. John's basketball is moving on from head coach Mike Anderson after four disappointing seasons.

During his tenure, Anderson failed to take St. John's to an NCAA tournament or gather more than 18 wins in a season.

“After fully evaluating the men’s basketball program, our University has decided a change is needed in both the leadership and direction of St. John’s Basketball,” St. John’s AD Mike Cragg said. “We wish Coach Mike Anderson and his family the best in their future.”

Anderson had four years and $10 million left on his contract.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Red Storm most recently fell to Marquette in an overtime contest during the second round of the Big East Tournament on Thursday.

Associate head coach Van Macon will run the basketball program for the time being.

Patrick Ewing is another coach that was let go after six disappointing seasons with Georgetown. He finished with a 75-109 record, including just 7-25 this season.

Sports

San Francisco 49ers 4 hours ago

Report: Brock Purdy Undergoes Successful UCL Repair Surgery

SJ Sharks 18 hours ago

Vrana Scores 1st With St. Louis as Blues Beat Sharks 4-2

Additionally, George Tech is reportedly set to fire head coach Josh Pastner after leading the team to only one NCAA tournament appearance in seven seasons with the Yellow Jackets.

This article tagged under:

College Basketball
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us