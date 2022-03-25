Stanford Cardinal Women's Golf Gears Up for Augusta National

With five tournament wins this season, the Stanford Women’s Golf Team is ranked No. 1 in the nation. Now the Cardinal are gearing up their game to play one of the most iconic courses in golf – Augusta National.

With six players ranked among the top 66 female amateurs in the world, including number one Rose Zhang, it’s no surprise Stanford is dominating college golf.

"It’s just cool to be a part of a team with so much talent on it," said Rachel Heck, Stanford sophomore and third ranked women’s amateur in the world.

Earlier this month, the Cardinal set a new NCAA record for 54-holes at 50-under par.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Next week, they go from college to taking on the world.

Five Cardinal players will tee it up in the third annual Augusta National Women’s Amateur – home of the Masters.

“I think it’s great that Augusta is hosting other than the Masters and it being a women’s event I think it’s great for women’s golf in general,” said Aline Krauter, Cardinal senior.

Cardinal freshman, Caroline Sturdza, said “I’m super excited to play such an amazing course and playing with the top players in the world it’s just amazing.”

This will be the first time both of them will drive down Magnolia Lane.

But for teammate Angelina Ye, this will be her third time competing in this prestigious event.

“I’m super excited to be going back. It’s one of the most beautiful golf courses in the world,” said the junior.

Even though she’s only a freshman, Zhang has been playing like royalty.

“I feel like it’s such an amazing event. It’s an event that I always look for to regardless of how you play and they treat us like queens,” she said.

She won her first three collegiate tournaments – not even Tiger Woods did that.

“I feel like my expectations are more so towards myself and my game and how I play on the golf course then me necessarily having to be in contention,” said Zhang.

After tying for third last year with teammate Heck, she will be one of the favorites at Augusta.

“It’s just beautiful walking down the fairways and thinking of the names that have walked down those fairways before,” said Heck. “It’s just absolutely unreal and I can’t wait to get back their next week.”

The first two rounds tee off Wednesday at a nearby course.

The final 18 holes will be played at Augusta.

Those who don’t make the cut will still play a practice round at the historic layout.