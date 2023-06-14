Third times a charm? Stanford heads to College World Series

Will the third time be the charm?

Stanford is headed to the College World Series for the third year in a row hoping that experience will pay off with a national title.

It played its best baseball when it mattered the most. This postseason, the Cardinal have survived five elimination games to punch their ticket to the college world series.

Now, they head to Omaha in search of their first national championship in 35 years.

With the team on board, the buses rolled out of campus Wednesday morning headed for the airport.

“I'm feeling so excited,” said third baseman Tommy Troy. “This is a dream come true once again. Third time's the charm.”

Ranked eighth nationally, the Cardinal are back on college baseball's biggest stage for the third year in a row.

This time, they're hoping their experience pays off after posting just one win in their previous two trips to Omaha.

“Hopefully this year we can find that middle ground where we can enjoy the exciting parts of it but be ready to go baseball-wise,” said head coach David Esquer.

”I think a lot of people will count us out but I know, and we know how good this team is. And we can compete with anyone,” said second baseman Drew Bowser.

He drove in the winning run in a 7-6 victory Monday night over Texas in Game 3 of the Super Regional when his ninth inning blooper was lost in the lights by the outfielders.

The Cardinal won two elimination games against the Longhorns and three more the weekend before in the NCAA regional.

This team has been tested but the challenge only gets tougher.

The Cardinal open the double-elimination world series tournament against No. 1 ranked Wake Forest.

“They're a really good team. Really good offense, really good pitching, of course. But we're just going to play our game,” said Bowser. “And I think our game can beat anyone.”

Quinn Mathews, the team's star pitcher, says he'll be ready to take the hill when needed even after throwing a career-high 156 pitches in a must-win Game 2 against Texas on Sunday.

“I'm always up for any challenge. That's a really good team over there in Wake Forest,” he said. “They're definitely a special group. I'll be ready to go whenever they call upon me whether that's Saturday or Monday.”

This will be Stanford's 19th appearance in the College World Series. But they haven't won it all since going back to back in 1987-88.

Coach Esquer was a shortstop on the 1987 championship team and on Wednesday he wore his championship bling to give the players some extra motivation.

“I let them notice it,” he said. “And I tell them, ‘it would be nice if I can get you one of those too.’”

Stanford opens the College World Series Saturday against Wake Forest.