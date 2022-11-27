Stanford

Stanford's Head Football Coach Steps Down

He will hold a press conference on Monday to talk about his decision to step down.

Stanford's director of football is stepping down, he announced Saturday.

David Shaw shared the decision following Saturday night's disappointing loss and said "it's time."

Shaw is a former Stanford football athlete and the winningest head coach in program history, with a record of 96-54.

He was honored with the 2017 Bobby Dodd National Coach of the Year award and led Stanford to three PAC-12 titles and two Rose Bowl victories in 12 seasons.

He will hold a press conference on Monday to talk about his decision to step down.

Stanford said the search for his successor will begin immediately.

