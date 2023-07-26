2024 paris olympics

Stanford freshman gymnast Asher Hong chases Olympic dream

By Garvin Thomas

With the Paris Olympics just a year away, Stanford gymnast is setting his bar high as he chases his dream of becoming a U.S. Olympian.

Asher Hong, 19, of Texas was the top-ranked junior gymnast in the U.S. and at Stanford won two golds and a silver in the NCAA championships.

Now he has his sights on the U.S. championships in San Jose next month and possibly a sport on Team USA for the Paris Olympics.

