Stanford Wins Third NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship

Coach Tara VanDerveer and the Stanford Cardinal are NCAA Women's Basketball National Champions for the third time in the program's history.

Stanford claimed the title with an 54-53 win over Pac-12 rival Arizona on Sunday in San Antonio, Texas.

It's the first time VanDerveer and the Cardinal have brought home the title since 1992.

Stanford, the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, finishes with a 31-2 record.

Led by a star-studded lineup, Stanford got a team-high 17 points from Haley Jones. Cameron Brink and Lexie Hull also finished in double-figures, scoring 10 points apiece.

