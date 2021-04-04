Stanford

Stanford Wins Third NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship

By Ali Thanawalla

Stanford claims its third NCAA women’s basketball championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Coach Tara VanDerveer and the Stanford Cardinal are NCAA Women's Basketball National Champions for the third time in the program's history.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Stanford claimed the title with an 54-53 win over Pac-12 rival Arizona on Sunday in San Antonio, Texas.

Sports

Giants 7 hours ago

Flexen, France Lead Mariners Past Giants 4-0

Oakland A’s Apr 4

Yordan Álvarez Hits 3-Run Homer as Astros Beat A's Again

It's the first time VanDerveer and the Cardinal have brought home the title since 1992.

Stanford, the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, finishes with a 31-2 record.

Led by a star-studded lineup, Stanford got a team-high 17 points from Haley Jones. Cameron Brink and Lexie Hull also finished in double-figures, scoring 10 points apiece.

This story will be updated.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

StanfordStanford University
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us