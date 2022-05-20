Stat Indicates Great Omen for Warriors' NBA Championship Pursuit

Stat indicates great omen for Warriors' NBA Finals hopes originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors are two wins away from the NBA Finals after beating the Dallas Mavericks 126-117 in Game 2 on Friday at Chase Center, and if history has its way, their odds of finishing it off are very good.

Teams that go up 2-0 in the conference finals are 55-6 since the NBA moved to conferences in 1970-71, according to Sportradar.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It wasn’t easy for the Warriors to hold serve at Chase Center, needing a 19-point comeback in Game 2 after a sluggish start. The Mavericks looked like they were going to continue being undefeated in games following a loss of 20 or more points this season, but the Warriors wouldn’t let them answer this time to the Game 1 Golden State blowout.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the series is a wrap – or that the Mavericks aren’t capable of coming back from 2-0. They just did that in the second round against the Phoenix Suns, winning that series in seven games to advance to the Western Conference finals.

Coach Steve Kerr and company are probably not thinking about that statistic as they fly to Dallas for Game 3 on Sunday. The focus – as it probably should be – will likely be on preventing the Mavericks from winning the game and getting right back in the series.