NFL rumors: Multiple teams seek No. 32 pick, possibly Will Levis originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has not been drafted and is the best player available entering Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Which NFL team will wind up taking the falling QB prospect?

It's a question worth pondering as the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the clock to start the second round -- sitting on the No. 32 overall selection that formerly belonged to the Chicago Bears before they traded it for WR Chase Claypool in November 2022.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Pittsburgh has heard from four teams interested in the 32nd pick. Attached to that report is a preamble from Levis' former offensive coordinator Liam Coen on the QB prospect.

"Whoever gets this kid is going to get the steal of the draft. I can’t imagine him having to wait around long," Breer reported from a conversation with Coen.

Text from Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen on his old QB Will Levis, still available headed into Round 2: "Whoever gets this kid is going to get the steal of the draft. I can’t imagine him having to wait around long."



Steelers have heard from 4 teams on the 32nd pick. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 28, 2023

Levis threw for 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2022 at Kentucky. In both of his seasons as a starter at UK, he completed more than 65% of his passes.

Not much information has been available on what the Steelers could receive for the Claypool pick -- a windfall that could have came to Chicago if not for the deadline deal that coughed up No. 32 overall.

The Steelers are followed by the Cardinals, Lions, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Raiders, and Panthers. The Saints hold the No. 40 overall pick.

The Cards have Kyler Murray under contract for the next millenium, and are presumably not one of the four teams interested.

Fans can rule out the Panthers who led off the draft with Alabama QB Bryce Young, and the Colts who landed Florida QB Anthony Richardson in round one.

What NFL teams could draft Will Levis?

The Lions have made a few splashy moves in the 2023 draft, and could be interested in Jared Goff's replacement.

Almost coming full circle: The Rams could be looking for Matt Stafford's replacement in LA -- after a long career that started in Detroit.

Seahawks and Raiders are other plausible candidates. The longer you go down the second round draft order, the more capital will have to be surrendered to Pittsburgh.

Of course, the teams calling for No. 32 could want another player entirely. Perhaps Alabama's Brian Branch or Notre Dame's Michael Mayer.

Why is Will Levis dropping?

Levis was one of the top-ranked QB prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class. Many draft pundits saw him off the board as early as No. 4 overall, instead he fell out of the first round.

Levis is dropping in the draft because accuracy concerns. Arm strength would have had him at No. 1 overall if it were the only attribute he was being graded on but he's not consistent enough throwing deep and gets his wide receivers into trouble.

These are six of the best quarterbacks available in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Did Will Levis get drafted?

No. Levis has not been drafted entering into second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He remains a free agent until a team drafts him.

When does NFL Draft Round 2 start?

The NFL Draft starts at 7 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET on Friday, April 28. It will be immediately followed by the third round. Both rounds are taking place in Kansas City.

The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Michigan next year.