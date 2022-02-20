Warriors

Steph Curry, Draymond Green Get Booed by Cavaliers Fans at NBA All-Star Game

By Tom Dierberger

Steph, Draymond welcome boos from Cavs fans in All-Star intros originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The boos are following Warriors All-Star players Steph Curry and Draymond Green wherever they go in Cleveland.

During the player introductions at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, Curry and Green received thunderous boos of disapproval from Cavaliers fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Of course, this treatment comes from the rivalry between the Warriors and Cavs when the two franchises met in four consecutive NBA Finals from 2015-18. Golden State won three of those four titles.

Both players were embracing the love -- or, lack thereof -- on Sunday night. Green danced to the music playing in the arena and took a bow, while Curry mouthed a sarcastic "thank you!" to the Cavaliers faithful.

The rivalry rolls on.

