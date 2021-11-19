Steph Curry, Draymond Green Out for Warriors' Game Vs. Pistons

Steph, Dray, Iguodala and Porter out for Warriors vs. Pistons originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After erasing a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night, the Warriors will finish their four-game road trip Friday night in Detroit without Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr.

The Warriors announced Friday that Curry (hip contusion), Green (thigh contusion), Iguodala (hip injury management) and Porter Jr. (foot) will not play Friday against the 4-10 Pistons.

Curry hinted Thursday night that he might not play Friday. The two-time MVP banged his hip while taking a charge in Tuesday night's win over the Brooklyn Nets and it makes sense to give him a rest day at the end of a road trip.

"I'll get an assessment," Curry said when asked if he would play Friday after scoring 40 in the win over the Cavs. "That charge messed with me a little bit. So I'm just trying to deal with that a little bit. So we'll see how it feels when I wake up. I don't got a lot of meat back there."

Curry scored 20 of his 40 points during the fourth quarter Thursday as the Warriors became the first team since the 2015 Pistons to win by 15 or more after trailing by 13 or more entering the fourth quarter.

At 13-2, the Warriors sit atop the NBA and know they have a long season ahead of them. With Curry, Green, Iguodala and Porter Jr. out, rookies Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody could play a bigger role Friday in Detroit.